Paris Set to Impose series of Sanctions on Riyadh Over Khashoggi Murder

A person holds a banner of Jamal Khashoggi during a symbolic funeral prayer for the Saudi journalist, killed and dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October. (AFP)

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Monday said his country will impose sanctions on Saudi Arabia over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"We will swiftly impose many sanctions [on Saudi Arabia] based on what we know [about Khashoggi]," Jean-Yves Le Drian said in an interview with Europe 1 Radio.

Urging that details of the murder of Saudi journalist must be revealed, Le Drian said the culprits should be unmasked.

Le Drian said France and Germany were cooperating on the issue.

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and columnist for The Washington Post, went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

After initially saying he had left the consulate alive, the Saudi administration admitted weeks later he was killed inside the consulate.

His body has yet to be returned to his family amid reports that it was chemically dissolved.

