People Rush to Get Covid-19 Jabbed in Saudi

Saudi Arabia reported an increase in the number of people taking COVID-19 vaccines in the past 10 days. By Aug. 1 unvaccinated residents in Saudi Arabia are prohibited from entering establishments.

The acceleration comes as residents of the Kingdom are required to receive at least one jab or have recovered from COVID-19 to attend social, cultural, sports and entertainment gatherings, and enter private, government or commercial establishments. Health authorities have called on residents to register for the vaccine, and centers across the Kingdom have been urged to provide more time-slots to accommodate the growing numbers.

Fully vaccinated tourists from various countries can now enter Saudi Arabia without the need to quarantine starting August 1, as long as they can present a vaccination certificate of the KSA approved vaccines. pic.twitter.com/yi6b51XmJU — About Her (@AboutHerOFCL) July 30, 2021

So far, 27 million vaccine doses have been delivered at a rate of 77 doses per hundred.

More than 8.1 million so far have received two doses and more than 77.5 percent of the Kingdom’s 34.8 million have been vaccinated so far.

More than 1.46 million of the Kingdom’s elderly have been vaccinated to date.

Health officials continue to urge residents to receive the vaccine, adhere to social distancing measures and take precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, a Saudi research team has successfully developed the first Saudi vaccine against COVID-19 and is ready to carry out clinical trials after receiving the required approvals.

Led by Dr. Iman Almansour, the research team from the Institute for Research and Medical Consultations (IRMC) at the Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University in Dammam published the findings, “Immunogenicity of Multiple Doses of pDNA Vaccines against SARS-CoV-2,” in the Pharmaceuticals Journal on MDPI, an open-access publishing website for academics.

On Saturday, 1,146 new cases were reported by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health, raising the total number to 525,730.

Three regions reported numbers above the 100 case mark, Riyadh leading with 243 cases, the Eastern Province with 209 and Makkah with 196 cases. Jouf continues to be the region with the lowest count with only eight cases on Saturday.

There are currently 11,404 active cases, 1,377 of which are in critical care, a decline of 18 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 1,086 new recoveries were reported, raising the total number of recoveries to 506,089. The Kingdom’s recovery rate is currently holding steady at 96.2 percent.

Riyadh led the cities with the highest recovery count as 232 recoveries were reported, Taif with 99 and Jeddah with 64 recoveries.

More residents in #SaudiArabia get their #COVID19 vaccine jabs as Kingdom starts to disallow unvaccinated individuals from entering establishments. https://t.co/sugtBWpjcO pic.twitter.com/wHHt8DNpfH — Arab News (@arabnews) August 1, 2021

A total of 11 new fatalities due to complications from COVID-19 have been reported, raising the death tally to 8,237.

A total of 113,300 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours, raising the total number to more than 25 million tests so far.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development’s control teams in Makkah region carried out 20,137 inspection tours in July on private sector enterprises, to ensure abidance by the precautionary and preventive measures against the coronavirus disease and compliance with nationalization and labor regulations.

During the inspections, 3,755 violations of labor regulations and precautionary measures were found, and 813 warnings issued.

The ministry urged owners of enterprises to abide by all precautionary measures at workplaces to curb the spread of the virus, and to abide by the ministry’s regulations to avoid incurring penalties.

Inspection tours will continue across businesses in all regions of the Kingdom, the ministry addedd, calling on everyone in the region to report breaches and violations through its call center (19911) or its Ma3an lil Rasd app.