PM May Calls on Saudi Crown Prince to Prevent Recurrence of Incidents Like Murder of Khashoggi

Theresa May and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (Twitter)

British Prime Minister Theresa May has told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that he should take action to prevent the recurrence of incidents like the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, her office said on Friday.

The two leaders sat stony-faced as they met during part of the G20 summit in the Argentinian capital Buenos Aries.

'The Prime Minister stressed the importance of ensuring that those responsible for the appalling murder of Jamal Khashoggi are held to account, and that Saudi Arabia takes action to build confidence that such a deplorable incident could not happen again,' May's office said in a readout of a meeting with Prince Mohammed.

The killing of Washington Post columnist Khashoggi last month at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul has strained Saudi Arabia's ties with the West and battered Prince Mohammed's image abroad.

Saudi Arabia has said the prince had no prior knowledge of the killing.

Western leaders are also concerned about the worsening situation in Yemen, where a Saudi-led war has put millions on the brink of starvation.

There has been widespread condemnation and public outrage over attacks on sites such as school bus and hospitals, where Yemeni civilians, including children, have died.

'She encouraged Crown Prince to ensure Saudi Arabia co-operated fully with Turkish authorities and worked to bring both investigations to an acceptable close.

'To ensure full accountability there needed to be full transparency about exactly what had happened'.

French President Emmanuel Macron also spoke to the prince about the killing Khashoggi, his office confirmed.

Before the summit, May said Saudi Arabia needs to ensure that their probe is 'a full investigation, that it's credible, that it's transparent, and that people can have confidence in the outcome of it, and that those responsible are held to account.'

US President Donald Trump said before the summit in a statement that he was unconcerned with whether Prince Mohammed was involved in Khashoggi's death, naming business ties with Saudi Arabia and its hostility to Iran as his priorities.

Meanwhile a beaming Vladimir Putin welcomed Prince Mohammed at the G20 summit by shaking his hand as if the two were old friends, in an image that quickly went viral.

The two will likely find common ground in that the Russian leader has also been put under increasing pressure from Western countries in recent days.

Putin's warships rammed, fired on, then seized three Ukrainian boats in the Kerch Strait in a serious escalation of tensions around Crimea, leading the G20 nations to issue a joint condemnatory statement today.

