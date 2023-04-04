Police surround Trump Tower in New York

ALBAWABA - Policemen surrounded Trump Tower in New York City ahead of the historical court trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump on criminal charges.

New York court to investigate Trump over hush money paid just before the 2016 election to a porn star who says they had sex. The ex-president denied charges.

New York is bracing for the Soviet-style arrest of a former president. The entire area in front of Trump Tower is blocked off in preparation for Trump’s return.

pic.twitter.com/ky3WmkC2a8 — @amuse (@amuse) April 3, 2023

Trump has been consulting lawyers at Trump Tower ahead of his court date. The charges will be disclosed in full at the hearing, which is scheduled for about 14:15 p.m. local time.

More forces were deployed in New York City ahead of the court date of Trump amid fears of possible protests.

Trump took his private jet and left from Mar-a-Lago's Flordia for New York on Monday a day before his expected court appearance in Manhattan as he is the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges.

Videos showing a huge line of supporters in Florida waving at the former president while on his way to his plane were shared on social media by Trump's son Eric.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote before leaving Flordia: "WITCH HUNT."

Eric who supported his father since the announcement of criminal charges had boarded the plane with Donald and posted a photo highlighting news about Trump's arrival at Palm Beach international airport.