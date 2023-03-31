Trump 1st US president to face criminal charges

ALBAWABA - Former United States President Donald Trump is facing a criminal indictment. It is the first time in U.S. history that a former or a current president will face criminal charges.

A grand jury voted to indict the former president in New York over a hush money payment made to the adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election.

BREAKING from CNN: 34 counts in Trump indictment.



This is WAY more than expected. If this is correct, it could mean that the indictment covers FAR more than the Stormy Daniels hush money -- like Karen McDougal hush money or other hush money/catch-and-kill cases. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) March 30, 2023

CNN reported citing multiple sources, Trump will appear in court for his arraignment on Tuesday. The former president is facing over 30 counts related to business fraud in an indictment from a Manhattan grand jury, according to two sources familiar with the case.

Trump decried the charges and said it is a "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history."

On Truth Social, Trump posted: "They only brought this Fake, Corrupt, and Disgraceful Charge against me because I stand with the American People, and they know that I cannot get a fair trial in New York!" He added: "WHERE’S HUNTER?."

Mike Pence, the 48th Vice President of the United States from 2017 to 2021 under President Donald Trump, described the indictment as an "outrage" and a "great disservice to the country."

He maintained that Trump "can take care of himself in a courtroom and he ought to be focussing on that right now".

Rep. Paul Gosar commented on the criminal charges Trump is facing: "Regime occupying our country and systematically killing America is most afraid of President Donald J. Trump. Period."

On the other hand, Stormy Daniels posted on Twitter: "Thank you to everyone for your support and love! I have so many messages coming in that I can't respond...also don't want to spill my champagne."