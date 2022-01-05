  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Polish President Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Polish President Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Published January 5th, 2022 - 11:21 GMT
Polish President Andrzej Duda
Polish President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating, his chief of staff said on January 5, 2022. (Photo by Olivier HOSLET / AFP)

Amid the new, growing COVID-19 wave that is affecting the world and doubling the virus cases, Poland announced that President Andrzej Duda is infected with the coronavirus, a top aide revealed to local media.

Also ReadNew Mysterious COVID-19 Variant Detected in FranceNew Mysterious COVID-19 Variant Detected in France

According to state news agency PAP, Wednesday, the Polish president is now in isolation.

A new wave of the virus is hitting the world; as the US registered yesterday over one million cases in 24 hours,  Australia also said to have reported its highest daily COVID-19 infections with 64,000.

Moreover, France announced on Tuesday recording a case of a new variant of COVID-19 and temporarily called it 'IHU'. The infected man is a vaccinated traveler who recently came back from the Cameron.

Tags:Andrzej DudaPolandCovid-19coronavirus

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...