Polish President Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Amid the new, growing COVID-19 wave that is affecting the world and doubling the virus cases, Poland announced that President Andrzej Duda is infected with the coronavirus, a top aide revealed to local media.

According to state news agency PAP, Wednesday, the Polish president is now in isolation.

A new wave of the virus is hitting the world; as the US registered yesterday over one million cases in 24 hours, Australia also said to have reported its highest daily COVID-19 infections with 64,000.

Moreover, France announced on Tuesday recording a case of a new variant of COVID-19 and temporarily called it 'IHU'. The infected man is a vaccinated traveler who recently came back from the Cameron.