Political Crisis? Fathi Bashagha Becomes Libyan PM in Tobrouk

Published February 12th, 2022 - 06:11 GMT
The parliament of war-torn Libya appointed Bashagha as prime minister, a challenge to interim premier Abdulhamid Dbeibah's administration. (Photo by Mahmud TURKIA / AFP)
Libyan parliament-elected premier urges Dbeibeh to honor transfer of power

Newly elected Libyan Prime Minister by the Libyan House of Representatives Fathi Bashagha said Friday he is confident of the respect of the government of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh for democracy and peaceful power circulation. 

"I am confident that the national unity government (Dbeibeh's government) is committed to the democracy principles ... that ensures the peaceful transfer of power," Bashagha said upon his arrival in Tripoli after being elected in Tobruk where parliament is based.

Bashagha added that he looks to cooperate and work with the UN mission in Libya.

Dbeibah pledged earlier he would “accept no new transitional phase or parallel authority” and would hand over power only to an elected government.


“The parliament’s selection of a new government is another attempt to enter Tripoli by force,” he told Libya Al Ahrar TV, comments that show his rejection to relinquish power to Bashagha.

The UN said it still recognizes interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh after the House voted Thursday for former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha to become the new prime minister.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said the UN chief's Special Advisor on Libya, Stephanie Williams, "is currently engaging with all key interlocutors to get a clearer picture of what has been agreed."

