ALBAWABA - Only 38% of Americans, according to the Marist National Poll conducted for National Public Radio and PBS NewsHour, want the New York business tycoon to serve another term in the White House.

In November of last year, Trump made his most recent presidential campaign announcement at his resort in Florida, Mar-a-Lago. According to polls, he currently holds a substantial lead over potential rivals for the Republican nomination. This could set up a 2024 rematch against Joe Biden, however a larger part of Americans don't think either man ought to run once more.

According to the Marist poll, 76% of Republicans want Trump to run for a second term, and only 21% of them are against it. This suggests that Trump has a good chance of winning the GOP nomination for president in 2024. In contrast, 41% of "white Evangelical Christians," a group that has become increasingly ambivalent toward the Republican frontrunner, and 89% of Democrats and 64% of independents do not want Trump to run again.

For the poll, Marist surveyed 1,327 adults in the United States between March 20 and March 23, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5%.

A graphic based on this poll showed that 61% of Americans do not believe that Trump should be re-elected on Tuesday. This occurred on the organization's Varney and Co show, facilitated by business writer Stuart Varney.

On March 21, Trump had stated that he would be arrested for the case and urged his supporters to demonstrate, but this did not occur. NBC reports that the case's New York grand jury, which is hearing evidence, will not meet on Wednesday as originally scheduled, and it is unlikely that any indictments will be issued this week.

Halligan remarked: " Despite the fact that the case appears to be dead, I believe they are merely attempting to preserve it. If not, it ought to be. Bragg must conclude this case, shift his attention away from someone who does not even reside in New York City, and instead concentrate on safeguarding those who do."

Additionally, Trump is the subject of an investigation into his handling of classified documents, the circumstances surrounding the January 6, 2021 attack on Congress, and alleged efforts to overturn the Georgia presidential election result in 2022.

Written By Salam Bustanji