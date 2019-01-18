Pompeo, Bolton Order Arrest of Iran's Press TV Anchor - U.S. Professor

Iranian broadcaster Marzieh Hashemi (Twitter)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US National Security Advisor John Bolton are those who have ordered arresting Marzieh Hashemi, a journalist and anchor working for Iran’s English-language Press TV television news network, say commentator.

American-born Hashemi, most famous for anchoring news programs and presenting shows for Press TV, was detained upon arrival at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in St. Louis, Missouri, on Sunday, her family and friends said.

Collin Cavell, former lecturer at the University of Bahrain, told Press TV that “it looks like Secretary of State Pompeo and specially National Security Advisor Bolton are now imposing their will on US foreign policy and violating Article 13, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and thus violating international law by arresting Marzieh Hashemi and putting her in undisclosed detention facility somewhere in Washington DC.”

Scott Bennett, former US army psychological warfare officer, said that “I look at this as part of a psychological operation, as part of a larger plan, a larger entrapment that rogue elements, I would assume, under Bolton, under Pompeo, rogue elements and the deep state are being engaged in this operation against Marzieh just simply to achieve a variety of false ends.”

“Essentially, you (American officials) have imprisoned the dam ladder of the Iranian news industry,” Bennett noted.

