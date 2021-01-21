Powerful 7.1 Earthquake Hits Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island

  1. Home
Published January 21st, 2021 - 01:36 GMT
(Shutterstock)
A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.1 hit Indonesia’s Sulawesi island on Thursday, according to the country's volcanology authority.

The country's Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency said the quake struck at 7.23 p.m. local time (1223GMT) and the epicenter of the quake was 134 kilometers (83.26 miles) northeast of Melonguane town in the North Sulawesi province at a depth of 154 kilometers (95.69 miles).

No tsunami alert was issued.

