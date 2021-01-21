Powerful 7.1 Earthquake Hits Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.1 hit Indonesia’s Sulawesi island on Thursday, according to the country's volcanology authority.

The country's Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency said the quake struck at 7.23 p.m. local time (1223GMT) and the epicenter of the quake was 134 kilometers (83.26 miles) northeast of Melonguane town in the North Sulawesi province at a depth of 154 kilometers (95.69 miles).

Major earthquake hits islands near Philippines and Indonesia https://t.co/0UthOynzbp — The Independent (@Independent) January 21, 2021

Deadly #earthquake hits Indonesia's island. I hope ppl are okay. Our prayers are with you all.🤲 pic.twitter.com/sNaLdwkC9h — real_sza (@SzaReal) January 15, 2021

No tsunami alert was issued.

A 6.2 earthquake hit Indonesia, killing at least 35 people. Hundreds of buildings are damaged and 15,000 people displaced.



The quake flattened a hospital, trapping dozens of patients. More are trapped under other collapsed buildings, rescuers say: "We are racing against time." pic.twitter.com/76jP6ruqz2 — AJ+ (@ajplus) January 15, 2021

