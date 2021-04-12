  1. Home
  3. Prince Hamzeh Joins King Abdullah, Crown Prince in Royal Cemetery Visit

Published April 12th, 2021 - 05:17 GMT
Prince Hamzeh join kingdom's state foundation celebrations
King Abdullah II, Crown Prince Al Hussein, and TRH Princes El Hassan bin Talal, Feisal bin Al Hussein, Ali bin Al Hussein, Hamzah bin Al Hussein, Hashim bin Al Hussein, Talal bin Muhammed, Ghazi bin Muhammed, Rashid bin El Hassan visit the tomb of HM the late King Hussein. (Twitter/ @RHC)
Prince Hamzeh appears for the first time since rift to join King Abdullah in state foundation's celebrations.

His Majesty King Abdullah and HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Sunday visited the Royal Cemetery at the Royal Hashemite Court, on the occasion of the state’s centennial, in remembrance of the Hashemite kings’ role in the founding and progress of the state, according to a Royal Court statement.

Their Royal Highnesses Princes Hassan Bin Talal, Feisal Bin Al Hussein, Ali Bin Al Hussein, Hamzeh Bin Al Hussein, Hashim Bin Al Hussein, Talal Bin Muhammed, Ghazi Bin Muhammed and Rashid Bin El Hassan also visited the Royal Cemetery.

King Abdullah, Crown Prince Hussein and Their Royal Highnesses visited the tombs of Their Majesties King Hussein, King Talal and King Abdullah I, and recited verses of the Holy Koran.


