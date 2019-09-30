US Conservatives Want Trump to Pursue a Bigger Israeli Agenda

Pro-Israel conservatives like Republican Senator Lindsey Graham “are covertly sparking the impeachment movement” against President Donald Trump to force him to pursue Israel’s agenda, says a political analyst.

Kevin Barrett, an author, journalist and radio host with a Ph.D. in Islamic and Arabic Studies, made the remarks in an interview with Press TV on Sunday.

“Why is Lindsey Graham defending Donald Trump against impeachment? To understand this, we have to look at the background,” Barrett said.

“Lindsey Graham is a fanatical pro-Israel new conservative,” whose “job is to push the Israeli agenda in the US government,” he added.

“Israel ordered Lindsey Graham to befriend Trump as soon as Trump was elected and since then Lindsey Graham has been one of Trump’s Israeli handlers along with Jared Kushner,” Trump's son-in-law and advisor.

“He (Graham) and Kushner, as part of this hardcore new conservative pro-Israeli team that is trying to steer Trump, is angry at Trump and Israel is angry at Trump for backing off on Iran.”





“Interestingly, this impeachment thing comes up, it may not just be the “liberal democrats” who are pushing the impeachment movement against Trump, it may also be pro-Israel or Israeli agent new conservatives like Lindsey Graham who in fact are also covertly sparking the impeachment movement in order to try to pressure Trump into pursuing Israel’s agenda.”

On September 24, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry into the president.

Pelosi made the announcement after meetings with Democratic congressional leaders and working out plans to move toward impeachment proceedings against Trump over his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During the phone call, Trump allegedly sought Ukraine's help to smear the former vice president and current front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, Joe Biden.

"The actions of the Trump presidency revealed the dishonorable fact of the president's betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security, and betrayal of the integrity of our elections," Pelosi said in a televised address.

"Therefore, today I'm announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry," Pelosi added. "The president must be held accountable; no one is above the law."

Trump reportedly urged Zelensky about eight times during the phone call to work with his lawyer Rudy Giuliani to investigate government corruption involving Biden and his son, Hunter.

This article has been adapted from its original source.