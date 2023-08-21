Protests erupt in Aden over power cuts

ALBAWABA- Residents of Aden, Yemen's interim capital, protested tonight as power cuts intensified, lasting up to eight hours, with only two hours of electricity available since Sunday morning.

Demonstrations occurred in districts like Mansoura, Sheikh Othman, and Khormaksar. Protesters urgently called for action to address the electricity crisis and criticized both the government and the Southern Transitional Council for inadequate services.

The protesters block the main streets leading to Aden International airport and burn damaged car tires in protest against the power outage and the deterioration of living conditions in Aden.

Concerns grew about the impact on vulnerable groups, including reports of fainting among the elderly and asthma patients in Crater, south of Aden.