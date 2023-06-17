Putin Discloses Nuclear Weapons Location

Albawaba - Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a significant announcement, revealing that his country has positioned its initial batch of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. Putin stated that the transfer of these weapons will be finalized by the conclusion of the summer season.



Putin emphasized that the deployment of these weapons is contingent upon the threat faced by Russian territory or the state itself.



Reiterating this point, he made it clear that the use of these weapons would be limited to situations where Russia's security is at stake.



Response from the United States has been cautious, with the government asserting that there is currently no evidence to suggest that

Russia intends to employ nuclear weapons in an attack on Ukraine.



Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, commented on Putin's speech, stating, "We have not observed any indications of Russia preparing to use nuclear weapons."



Belarus, a crucial ally to Russia, played a significant role in the extensive occupation of Ukraine led by Putin in February of the previous year.



When compared to its other nuclear arsenal, Russia's tactical nuclear warheads are comparatively less powerful.

During a Q&A session following his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin clarified that this strategic move serves as a deterrent and a reminder to those contemplating a strategic defeat of Russia.

Addressing the possibility of employing these weapons, Putin responded, "Why would we pose a threat to the entire world? As previously stated, extreme measures could be employed if there is a genuine danger to the Russian state."