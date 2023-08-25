  1. Home
Putin orders oath amid Prigozhin controversy

Published August 25th, 2023 - 01:58 GMT
ALBAWABA - In a recent development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a decree mandating that members of non-regular armed groups take an oath, akin to the commitment taken by soldiers in the army. 

This move comes amid a swirl of speculation surrounding the recent plane crash that claimed the life of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group.

According to the published decree on the official Russian government website, individuals associated with such groups are now required to pledge "loyalty" and "faithfulness" to Russia, along with a firm commitment to adhere to the directives of their superiors, including those of the highest rank.

This decree surfaces just days after the aviation tragedy that took the life of Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led the Wagner Group. The circumstances surrounding his death have given rise to questions, with some suggesting that Prigozhin's demise may have been linked to his recent leadership role in the Wagner Group's turbulent activities.

