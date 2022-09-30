Putin Recognizes Independence of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia

  1. Home
Published September 30th, 2022 - 04:39 GMT
Russian President
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via a video link in Moscow on September 29, 2022. (Photo by Gavriil GRIGOROV / SPUTNIK / AFP)
Ceremony will take place at Grand Kremlin Palace on Sept. 30 for incorporation of regions into Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees early Friday recognizing the so-called independence of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine captured by the Russian army.

Referendums on joining Russia were held between Sept. 23-27 in the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, which are under the control of pro-Russian separatists, and in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a ceremony will be held at the Grand Kremlin Palace on Sept. 30 for the incorporation of the regions into Russia.

The referendums have been widely condemned by the international community, with European nations and the US saying they will not be recognized.

Russia recognized the so-called independence of the separatist governments in Donetsk and Luhansk on Feb. 21.

