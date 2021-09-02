  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. A Qatari Team in Kabul to Help in Airport Operations

A Qatari Team in Kabul to Help in Airport Operations

Published September 2nd, 2021 - 06:37 GMT
Qatari team in Kabul to help resume operations of airport, national flag carrier
A Taliban fighter stands guard at the airport in Kabul on August 31, 2021, after the US has pulled all its troops out of the country to end a brutal 20-year war -- one that started and ended with the hardline Islamist in power. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)
Highlights
Qatari team arrives in Afghanistan's capital to help resume operations of airport, national flag carrier

A team from Qatar arrived in Afghanistan on Wednesday to help the country’s national flag carrier and the airport in the capital Kabul to resume operations.

Also ReadWhat is The Fate of LGBTQ Members Under Taliban Rule?What is The Fate of LGBTQ Members Under Taliban Rule?

Commercial planes of Ariana Afghan Airlines, as well as military jets and helicopters at the airport, were allegedly damaged by US forces who made an unceremonious exit from Afghanistan a day ago.

The team arrived on a Qatar Airways flight, which was the first to land at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport since the Taliban took full control of the facility in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Qatari team will provide technical assistance to help make the Afghan national flag carrier and the airport operational, according to a Qatari official who requested anonymity.


The team was dispatched to Kabul at the request of the new Taliban administration, he added.

The official said negotiations on the operations and security of the airport are ongoing.

On Tuesday, a Taliban leader and Ariana officials told Anadolu Agency that the departing US troops had damaged civilian aircraft and the airport’s terminals and radar system.

Also ReadWhat is The Fate of LGBTQ Members Under Taliban Rule?GOP Congressman Missing in Afghanistan: The Full Story

Ahmed Syar Rahat, the maintenance director for the Afghan national flag carrier, said it would take at least $10 million and a month’s time to get the planes back into flying condition.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:AfghanistanQatarKabul airportnational flag carrier

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...