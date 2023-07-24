Breaking Headline

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu leaves hospital after surgery

July 24th, 2023
ALBAWABA - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from the hospital after undergoing a pacemaker surgery on Saturday night. On Monday morning, sources revealed that Netanyahu left Sheba Medical ...
  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Qatar's Al Khulaifi meets top Iranian officials

Qatari minister meets top Iranian officials

Published July 24th, 2023 - 06:35 GMT
tehran
A general view shows the Iranian capital Tehran on January 7, 2023, with the Iranian flag fluttering in the wind. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)

ALBAWABA - During an official visit to the Iranian capital Tehran, Qatar's Minister of State Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi held a series of meetings with top Iranian officials, including the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Ahmadian and Foreign Minister Abdollahian.

In attempts to save the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, Al Khulaifi met with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. In a statement, the Iranian foreign ministry said that the meeting "highlighted the importance of bilateral, regional, and international cooperation between the two countries".

Tags:QatarIranAbdollahianAli AhmadianMohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now