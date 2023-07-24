Qatari minister meets top Iranian officials

ALBAWABA - During an official visit to the Iranian capital Tehran, Qatar's Minister of State Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi held a series of meetings with top Iranian officials, including the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Ahmadian and Foreign Minister Abdollahian.

In attempts to save the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, Al Khulaifi met with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. In a statement, the Iranian foreign ministry said that the meeting "highlighted the importance of bilateral, regional, and international cooperation between the two countries".