Quake relief: US lifts sanctions on Syria for six months

ALBAWABA - It is no doubt that Syria has been devastated by the earthquakes and aftershocks that struck Turkey last Monday. The numbers of Syria killed because of the quakes stand at 3,553 as of Sunday while in Turkey the number of those killed is 22,327.

Humanitarian aid in #Syria is deeply political. The Assad regime used and still uses every tiny thing as a weapon to empower itself, including humanitarian aid to a disaster created by its war machines let alone natural disasters. so please don't talk about putting politics aside — أوهو (@Ou_Ho) February 7, 2023

However, the situation in Syria is considered much worse because of the civil war the country has been under since 2011 because of the Arab Spring and the subsequent western sanctions that were imposed on the Bashar Al Assad government primarily because of the way he dealt with Syria.

#MyViewsMine This #MIRACLE in #Syria means there're still people who're alive under the debris. Plz add more rescuers & machines &♦️ Syrian girl, 5, rescued following massive quake that killed 24,500 https://t.co/h3kgyAVHZQ via @nypost — Black Queen De Yeshua🙌🇸🇾🇹🇷🌍 Peace, Joy, LFC (@BlackQueenLara) February 11, 2023

Over the years the U.S. decided to upbeat its sanctions program against the government through the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019.

With the earthquake striking the Middle East, many voices started to be heard about the fact that aid was not getting through to rescue the victims as they continue to be under the rubble.

There many videos on the social media showing the plight of the Syrian people, home destruction and the children, babies and infants.

ابشع شي بحق طفولة انك تسمع طفلة بدا تطلع من تحت الأنقاض و تقلو للمنقذ طالعني بشتغل خدامة عندك 💔 pic.twitter.com/8HXh0wmMty — 🇱🇧مغرد لبناني 🧐 (@libertylebanon1) February 7, 2023

Meanwhile Washington has decided to lift its sanctions on Syria for six-month to provide disaster relief to the quake-stricken country and enable aid through more quickly.