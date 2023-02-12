  1. Home
  3. Quake relief: US lifts sanctions on Syria for six months

Quake relief: US lifts sanctions on Syria for six months

February 12th, 2023
A rescue dog searches for victims and survivors, in the regime-controlled town of Jableh in the province of Latakia, northwest of the Syrian capital, on February 12 2023, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake. The 7.8-magnitude quake struck early on February 6 as people slept, in a region where many had already suffered loss and displacement due to Syria's civil war. (Photo by Karim SAHIB / AFP)

ALBAWABA - It is no doubt that Syria has been devastated by the earthquakes and aftershocks that struck Turkey last Monday. The numbers of Syria killed because of the quakes stand at 3,553 as of Sunday while in Turkey the number of those killed is 22,327

However, the situation in Syria is considered much worse because of the civil war the country has been under since 2011 because of the Arab Spring and the subsequent western sanctions that were imposed on the Bashar Al Assad government primarily because of the way he dealt with Syria.

Over the years the U.S. decided to upbeat its sanctions program against the government through the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019.

With the earthquake striking the Middle East, many voices started to be heard about the fact that aid was not getting through to rescue the victims as they continue to be under the rubble.

There many videos on the social media showing the plight of the Syrian people, home destruction and the children, babies and infants. 

Meanwhile Washington has decided to lift its sanctions on Syria for six-month to provide disaster relief to the quake-stricken country and enable aid through more quickly.  

 

