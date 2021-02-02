  1. Home
  Red Alert: Armed Clashes Erupt in Libya's Sirte

Red Alert: Armed Clashes Erupt in Libya’s Sirte

Published February 2nd, 2021 - 12:21 GMT
In this file photo taken on November 01, 2020 fighters fire salutatory rounds in the air during the funeral of General Wanis Bukhamada, commander of the "Saiqa" (Special Forces) of the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army (LNA) loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar, in the eastern city of Benghazi. The United States on January 28, 2021 called for the immediate withdrawal of Russian and Turkish forces from Libya, after a deadline for them to leave was ignored. Abdullah DOMA / AFP
Highlights
Cause of the clashes remains unclear.

Armed clashes broke out Tuesday between rival militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar in the coastal city of Sirte, according to military sources.

Militants from the Tariq bin Ziyad Brigade launched an attack on the main headquarters of Al-Kaniyat Brigade in Sirte, the sources told Anadolu Agency.

The sources noted that large quantities of weapons were transferred to the scene of the clashes.

It remains unclear what was the cause of the clashes and whether there were any casualties in the violence.

 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

