Rights Watchdog Files War Crimes Allegation Against MBS in Argentina

An international human rights watchdog announced Monday that it had filed a submission with an Argentine federal judge on war crimes allegations against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who is expected to attend a G20 summit in Buenos Aires later this week.

According to a statement by Human Rights Watch (HRW), Argentine authorities are currently assessing the crown prince’s role in connection with alleged war crimes by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen and his possible complicity in the alleged torture of Saudi nationals, including Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and columnist for The Washington Post, went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

After initially saying he had left the consulate alive, the Saudi administration admitted weeks later that he was killed there.

Kenneth Roth, executive director of HRW, said an investigation by Argentine authorities would be a "strong signal" that powerful figures such as bin Salman are subject to law.

"Mohammed bin Salman should know that he may face a criminal probe if he ventures to Argentina," he added.

Argentine law gives the country’s judiciary the right to investigate war crimes and torture on a global basis, opening the way for nationals of other countries to be tried for such crimes upon entering the country.

