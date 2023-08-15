Breaking Headline

  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Rocket fired from Jenin towards Israel

Rocket fired from Jenin towards Israel

Published August 15th, 2023 - 11:14 GMT
rocket
(Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - Members of a Palestinian resistance group fired a rocket from Jenin in the West Bank targeting Israel on Tuesday.

Also ReadIsraeli forces storm Jenin camp in the West BankIsraeli forces storm Jenin camp in the West Bank

Israeli authorities said that the rocket fire "failed" and confirmed that it is knowing examining the remains.

Israeli army further added that it is pursuing people who are behind the rocket launch. 

Tags:rocketIsraelWest BankJenin

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now