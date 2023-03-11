Russia blames foreign countries for Georgia protests

ALBAWABA - Russian government accused foreign countries of being responsible for triggering the latest protests in Georgia.

Russia said that protests in Georgia are similar to an attempted coup designed to sow tension on Moscow's borders.

Russia is trying to keep Georgia dependent on it. Putin aims to govern Georgia through his marionette politician Bidzina Ivanishvili.



Today in Tbilisi people are fighting to throw off Russian chains.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated demonstrations in Tbilisi reminded him of a "Ukrainian uprising that ousted a Kremlin-friendly government in 2014."

Thousands of people in Georgian have been rallying since March 7 outside parliament in protest against the controversial "foreign agents" legislation.

Following pressure and violent protests, Georgia's ruling party withdraw the bill.

"As a party of government responsible to every member of society, we have decided to unconditionally withdraw this bill that we supported," the Georgian Dream party said in a statement on its website on March 9.