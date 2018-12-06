Russia Deploys Troops on Syrian-Lebanese Border to Stop Hezbollah Weapons Transfer

Hezbollah fighter (Twitter)

Russia has deployed troops on the Syrian-Lebanese border to prevent the transfer of weapons and precision-guided technology to Hezbollah, a senior diplomatic official said on Thursday.

The official said that this deployment, as well as IDF actions inside Syria to disrupt the transfer of these weapons and technology to turn ordinary missiles into precision-guided ones, has had a significant impact, and that Hezbollah has only been able to convert “a few dozen” of their estimated 140,000 missiles in Lebanon into precision-guided ones. The official said that Hezbollah had hoped by now to have converted thousands of missiles into precision-guided ones.

These comments came as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu briefed some 25 ambassadors in Misgav Am on Thursday about Operation Northern Shield, Israel's campaign to detect and destroy Hezbollah terror tunnels.

Israel is acting “systemically and with determination” to deny Hezbollah and Hamas their strategic tunnel weapon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told foreign ambassadors during a briefing in the north.

“We will act as long as needed,” he said.

