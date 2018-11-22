Russia May Revise its Nuclear Weapons Policy

Nuclear weapons (Shutterstock)

Members of the Russian parliament have called on the country’s National Security Council to revise Russia’s rules on using nuclear weapons.

In a document adopted by the Committee on Defense and Security, the lawmakers have recommended preparing a new revision of the 'Fundamentals of the Russian Federation’s Nuclear Deterrence Policy'.

The revision must include the definition of conditions for the use of nuclear weapons and making decisions in response to a “hypothetical use of hypersonic and other non-nuclear strategic weapons against Russia,” a report by RIA news agency said.

Johnny Michael, a U.S. Defense Department spokesperson, refused to comment on the move. “We do not comment on the proposed legislation of a foreign nation,” Michael told Sputnik.

The Russian lawmakers’ move seems to be a reaction to the possible withdrawal of the U.S. from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, which was announced by U.S. President Donald Trump last month.

On Oct. 20, Trump said that Washington would withdraw from the INF, which was signed towards the end of the Cold War in 1987 by then President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

The treaty, seen as a milestone in ending the Cold War arms race between the two superpowers, banned ground-launched nuclear missiles with ranges from 500 kilometers to 5,500 kilometers and led to the elimination of nearly 2,700 short- and medium-range missiles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday Moscow does not need to join another arms race, but it would not leave Washington’s INF decision unanswered.

Russia is ready to continue dialog with the U.S. on the bilateral treaty banning medium-range missiles, which has become one of the cornerstones of nuclear disarmament, the Russian leader said at a government meeting in Sochi.

The president also called on the government and military officials to develop “concrete steps” Russia can take in response to the U.S. withdrawal from the INF Treaty, RT reported.

Putin warned that his statements were not empty threats. He said that Russia had previously cautioned the U.S. against leaving the treaty regulating missile systems and warned Washington about potential retaliation.

