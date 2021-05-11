Russia: Nine Killed, Four Injured in School Shooting

Nine people were killed and four injured in a school shooting in the Russian city of Kazan on Tuesday, the local emergency service said.

Children seen jumping from building amid school shooting in Kazan, Russia; at least 9 killed pic.twitter.com/c8vlJcq4zV — BNO News (@BNONews) May 11, 2021

According to preliminary reports, two teenagers opened fire at a secondary school. One was arrested on the scene, with authorities searching for the other, the service said in a statement.

At least six of the nine killed were children, it added.



Police and emergency services are at work at the site, with the regional head also reportedly having arrived to personally control the investigation.

JUST IN: At least eleven people have been killed in school shooting in Russia — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 11, 2021

All schools in the region were put on alert after the incident.