  3. Russia: Nine Killed, Four Injured in School Shooting

Published May 11th, 2021 - 10:25 GMT
School shooting in Russia leaves 9 killed
Law enforcement officers and ambulances are seen at the scene of a shooting at School No. 175 in Kazan, the capital of Russia's republic of Tatarstan, on May 11, 2021. Roman Kruchinin / AFP
1 teenager arrested for shooting, another wanted for allegedly opening fire in Russian city of Kazan

Nine people were killed and four injured in a school shooting in the Russian city of Kazan on Tuesday, the local emergency service said.

According to preliminary reports, two teenagers opened fire at a secondary school. One was arrested on the scene, with authorities searching for the other, the service said in a statement.

At least six of the nine killed were children, it added.


Police and emergency services are at work at the site, with the regional head also reportedly having arrived to personally control the investigation.

All schools in the region were put on alert after the incident.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

