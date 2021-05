America: 7 Killed in a Birthday Party Shooting in Colorado

A shooting at a birthday party in the US state of Colorado left seven people dead Sunday, including the suspect, according to police.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a call about a shooting at the Canterbury Mobile Home Park at approximately 12:18 am.

Six people were murdered at a birthday party in Colorado Springs this morning, but it will barely register as news because mass shootings are now a daily occurrence in America. We need a Congress with the courage to do something about that. — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) May 9, 2021

"Upon arrival, officers located six deceased adults and one adult male with serious injuries who was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," said the CSPD in a statement.

According to the police, the gunman, a boyfriend of one of the female victims, raided the party at the mobile home and opened fire before taking his own life.



Children were present at the time of the shooting, but the police said they were unharmed.

The CSPD is still investigating to determine the motive behind the attack.

Six people were shot and killed by a gunman at a birthday party in Colorado Springs this morning - on Mother’s Day.



At least 94 more people in America will be shot and killed - and over 230 will be wounded by gunfire - before the day is over. https://t.co/vo4UGw35eB

"Words fall short to describe the tragedy that took place this morning," said Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski.

"As the chief of police, as a husband, as a father, as a grandfather, as a member of this community, my heart breaks for the families who have lost someone they love and for the children who have lost their parents," he added.

