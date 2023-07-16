Russia ready to deploy cluster Bombs in response to US move

ALBAWABA - In response to the United States' decision to supply Ukraine with cluster bombs, Russian President Vladimir Putin has broken his silence and issued a warning that Russia is prepared to use these controversial weapons if necessary.

In a recent interview with Al Jazeera, Putin declared that Russia possesses an ample stockpile of cluster bombs, also known as submunition bomblets. He emphasized that his country would not hesitate to deploy them if the situation called for it, particularly if these weapons were used against Russian forces in Ukraine.

Cluster bombs are highly criticized due to their indiscriminate nature and potential to cause significant harm to civilians. These weapons contain numerous small explosive submunitions that scatter upon impact, posing a grave risk to innocent lives. While over 100 countries have banned the use of cluster bombs under an international agreement, both Russia and Ukraine have not signed this treaty.

Putin's statement has reignited concerns over the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and the potential for further humanitarian consequences. The international community is closely monitoring the situation as tensions continue to mount between Russia and the United States.

As the threat of cluster bombs looms, human rights groups and governments are calling for a renewed commitment to international agreements that prohibit the use of these deadly weapons. The implications of their deployment extend far beyond the immediate conflict, emphasizing the urgent need for diplomatic efforts and peaceful resolutions to avoid further devastation.

The world now awaits how the United States and the international community will respond to Putin's warning and the alarming prospect of cluster bombs further exacerbating the already volatile situation in Ukraine.