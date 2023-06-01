Russia slams silence over "border shelling"

  1. Home
Published June 1st, 2023
Russia
Russian army new conscripts attend a religious service at the Trinity Cathedral before their departure for garrisons in Saint Petersburg on May 23, 2023.

ALBAWABA - The Kremlin decried on Thursday lack of international criticism over border shelling, AFP reported.

This comes as Russia said that it had repelled alleged Ukraine "Invasion". In detail, Russia announced that it had used jets and artillery to foil alleged "invasion" by Ukrainian troops.

"At about 3:00 am (0000 GMT), Ukrainian units comprising up to two motorised infantry companies, reinforced with tanks, attempted to invade," the Russian defense ministry reported.

Moreover, the governor of Belgorod Vyacheslav Gladkov revealed on Telegram that Russian forces are evacuating people from the Russian town of Shebekino near the Ukraine border after reported heavy shelling.

He said: "The largest temporary accommodation centre in the city is gradually filling up, so all arriving residents of Shebekino are being sent in an organised manner to the remaining centers for displaced people."

