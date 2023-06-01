Russian attack on Kyiv kills 3, including 1 child

ALBAWABA - Three people, including one child, were killed in a Russian airstrike on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early Thursday, The Kyiv Independent reported citing the Kyiv police.

According to the police, 11 others were injured in the Russian attacks. A 33-year-old woman and a 34-year-old woman with her 9-year-old daughter were killed in the Desnianskyi district.

Kyiv police wrote on Facebook that the Russian strike hit and damaged houses, non-residential buildings, and cars.

Police department also added: "Kyiv police continue to work on the spot and document the consequences of the next attack of the Russian Federation."