Russia Vetoes UN Draft Resolution to Denounce Ukraine Invasion

Russia vetoed a UN draft resolution Friday that would have condemned Moscow's military actions in Ukraine.

Drafted by the US and Albania, the resolution was also seeking to hold Russia accountable for its aggression against Ukraine, reaffirm Ukraine's sovereignty and demand that Moscow withdraw its forces.

Live coverage: Moscow vetos UN Security Council draft resolution to halt invasion https://t.co/2llN2PILGK pic.twitter.com/wJGAwtSfsk — The Hill (@thehill) February 26, 2022

"The result of the voting is as follows: 11 votes in favor, one vote against, three abstentions," said Russian envoy to UN Vassily Nebenzia, who chairs the Council this month.

China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained.



US envoy to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Russia exercised its veto power in an effort to protect Moscow's "premeditated, unprovoked, unjustified, and unconscionable war" in Ukraine.

"Russia, you can veto this resolution but you cannot veto our voices. You cannot veto the truth. You cannot veto our principles. You cannot veto the Ukrainian people. You cannot veto the UN Charter and you will not veto accountability," she said.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an all-out offensive against its western neighbor on four fronts.

The operation entered a third day Saturday and despite the UK government claims that Russia has failed to reach its first objective, Moscow appears intent on capturing Kyiv.