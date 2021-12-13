  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Russian President Denies Any Plan to Invade Ukraine

Russian President Denies Any Plan to Invade Ukraine

Published December 13th, 2021 - 08:49 GMT
Russian president Putin
Vladimir Putin. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
President Vladimir Putin denies that Russia plans to seize territory from Ukraine

Vladimir Putin last night denied Russia planned to seize territory from Ukraine and accused Britain and its allies of ‘demonising’ his country. 

Also ReadDon't Invade Ukraine! G7 Leaders Warn RussiaDon't Invade Ukraine! G7 Leaders Warn Russia

Mr Putin was reacting to G7 ministers’ warning that Russia faces ‘massive con - sequences’ if it invades its neighbour. 

The Russian president’s official spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said the accusations by Britain and its allies were ‘once more being made with the aim of further demonising Russia’. 

US intelligence officials estimate that as many as 175,000 Russian troops could launch an attack early next year, with troops, tanks and artillery already massing on the Ukrainian border. 


Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, speaking as the host of a G7 meeting in Liverpool, said: ‘We have sent a very clear, united message to Vladimir Putin. 

'We want Russia to stop its aggression with respect to Ukraine.’ 

She said the group of seven countries was ‘considering all options’ when it came to imposing economic sanctions. 

Also ReadDon't Invade Ukraine! G7 Leaders Warn RussiaWhy is Biden Threatening Russia With Sanctions?

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the broadcaster NBC News: ‘We are prepared to take the kinds of steps we have refrained from taking in the past.’ 

A joint statement by foreign ministers from the seven global powers said: ‘Russia should be in no doubt that further military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences.’

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:PresidentVladimir PutinRussiaukUkraineG7 meetingG7

Via SyndiGate.info


© Associated Newspapers Ltd.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...