Russian strike kills 1, injures 25: Ukraine mayor

ALBAWABA - A Russian missile strike on Wednesday killed one and injured 25 others in the city of Zaporizhzhia, a Ukrainian media reported citing mayor Anatoliy Kurtiev.

Kurtiev said that at least one was killed and dozens were injured in the latest Russian offence on a residential building in southern Ukraine.

⚡️Update: 1 killed, 25 injured in Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia.



According to acting Zaporizhzhia mayor Anatoliy Kurtiev, the strike hit two residential buildings on March 22, killing 1 and injuring 25 people, including two children under 10. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 22, 2023

"Twenty five people are currently in hospitals," the mayor posted on social media, adding one person succumbed to his wounds.