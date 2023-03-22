  1. Home
  3. Russian strike kills 1, injures 25: Ukraine mayor

Published March 22nd, 2023 - 12:07 GMT
Ukraine

ALBAWABA - A Russian missile strike on Wednesday killed one and injured 25 others in the city of Zaporizhzhia, a Ukrainian media reported citing mayor Anatoliy Kurtiev.

Kurtiev said that at least one was killed and dozens were injured in the latest Russian offence on a residential building in southern Ukraine.

"Twenty five people are currently in hospitals," the mayor posted on social media, adding one person succumbed to his wounds.

