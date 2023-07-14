Russia's gender reassignment ban raises eyebrows; Restrictions extend to pre-existing surgeries

ALBAWABA - In a significant move, Russia has passed a bill that outlaws gender reassignment procedures, imposing strict limitations on both future surgeries and hormone treatments for gender transition.

The legislation also introduces additional restrictions on individuals who have already undergone such procedures. The decision, announced by Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, is stated to be aimed at safeguarding the welfare of citizens, particularly children.

The lower house of the Russian Parliament, the State Duma, has approved the bill, signaling a nationwide prohibition on gender reassignment procedures.

The approved bill unequivocally prohibits surgeries and hormone treatments related to gender reassignment within the country, marking a significant change in the legal landscape.

Furthermore, the legislation imposes various restrictions on individuals who have previously undergone gender reassignment surgeries. Under the new law, their marriages will be considered invalid, and they will be barred from adopting children.

Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin drew attention to the escalating number of gender reassignment surgeries in the United States, noting a staggering 50-fold increase over the past decade. Expressing concern, Volodin voiced apprehensions about the moral implications of this trend, suggesting that it could lead the nation down a path of moral degradation.

Volodin emphasized that the decision to ban gender reassignment procedures in Russia is primarily motivated by the intention to protect the well-being of citizens, with a particular focus on the welfare of children.