  3. S. Korea's FM Calls for Peaceful Solution of The Hong Kong Turmoil

Published November 14th, 2019 - 12:24 GMT
Pro-democracy protesters on November 13 stepped up a "blossom everywhere" campaign of road blocks and vandalism across Hong Kong that has crippled the international financial hub this week and ignited some of the worst violence in five months of unrest. ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP
"We hope that Hong Kong's situation will be resolved peacefully at an early date and Hong Kong's prosperity and development will continue," he said.

Recent clashes between police and civilians in Hong Kong have paralyzed parts of the financial hub in yet another escalation of the violence that has persisted for five months.

On Thursday, anti-government protesters forced schools to close and blocked highways and other means of transportation, after two civilians suffered critical injuries in the latest confrontations.


Asked if the government has plans to take protective measures for South Koreans in Hong Kong, a ministry official told reporters that the ministry is watching the situation closely and is looking into a possible adjustment of its travel warning for the country.

In August, the government issued a "navy warning" for Hong Kong, the lowest of the four-phase travel alert system that calls for caution.

This article has been adapted from its original source.    

Via SyndiGate.info


