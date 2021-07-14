  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Saudi Administers Over 20.5 Million Doses, Permits Mixing Vaccines

Saudi Administers Over 20.5 Million Doses, Permits Mixing Vaccines

Published July 14th, 2021 - 07:42 GMT
everyday an average of 401,937 doses of COVID-19 vaccines given
A medical staff inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a drive-in vaccination facility in Mumbai July 13, 2021. Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP
Highlights
Over 20.5 million doses have been administered to date in the Kingdom

It is safe to mix doses of different COVID-19 vaccines approved in Saudi Arabia, state news agency SPA reported citing the health ministry’s official spokesman Dr Mohamed Al-Abdali.

Also ReadWHO Warns Not to Mix COVID-19 VaccinesWHO Warns Not to Mix COVID-19 Vaccines

“Incorrect interpretations are being circulated in the media about what was issued by the World Health Organization about mixing vaccines, and we confirm the safety of mixing the vaccines approved in the Kingdom, based on international research and specialized scientific committees, as this procedure is authorized by the World Health Organization and a number of world's countries,” he said.


The country administers an average of 401,937 doses of COVID-19 vaccines each day, the health ministry said, adding that this would increase to 500,000.

Also ReadWHO Warns Not to Mix COVID-19 VaccinesAustralia Launches Fear Campaigns to Fight COVID

Over 20.5 million doses have been administered to date in the Kingdom, and more than 58.9 percent of the Kingdom’s 34.8 million population has received at least one dose.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:COVID-19 vaccinesSaudi ArabiaWHOHealth MinistryCovid-19pandemic

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...