Saudi Administers Over 20.5 Million Doses, Permits Mixing Vaccines

It is safe to mix doses of different COVID-19 vaccines approved in Saudi Arabia, state news agency SPA reported citing the health ministry’s official spokesman Dr Mohamed Al-Abdali.

#BREAKING: Ministry of Health reaffirms the safety of the mixing of COVID-19 vaccines approved in #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/YIV4QdLuOS — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) July 13, 2021

“Incorrect interpretations are being circulated in the media about what was issued by the World Health Organization about mixing vaccines, and we confirm the safety of mixing the vaccines approved in the Kingdom, based on international research and specialized scientific committees, as this procedure is authorized by the World Health Organization and a number of world's countries,” he said.



The country administers an average of 401,937 doses of COVID-19 vaccines each day, the health ministry said, adding that this would increase to 500,000.

Over 20.5 million doses have been administered to date in the Kingdom, and more than 58.9 percent of the Kingdom’s 34.8 million population has received at least one dose.

