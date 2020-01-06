Saudi Arabia, Egypt Condemn Turkey's Decision to Send Troops to Libya

Saudi Arabia and Egypt condemned on Sunday’s Turkey's decision to send troops to Libya, saying it was a violation of international law and undermines efforts to resolve the crisis in the North African country.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said Ankara’s move was a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions on Libya. It also hampers UN efforts to resolve the country’s conflict.

Turkey's escalation is a threat to Libya’s security and stability and a threat to Arab and regional security because it is meddling in the internal affairs of an Arab country, it went on to say.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, informed the ambassadors from Europe and the United States in Cairo that Ankara’s move was a “flagrant” violation of international laws and Security Council resolutions.

It emphasized resolution 1970, issued in 2011, that imposed an arms embargo on Libya.

Foreign Ministry officials warned that Turkish military intervention would impede the comprehensive settlement in Libya and destabilize the Mediterranean region.

Cairo has worked hard to achieve security and stability in its region and calls on the international community to immediately assume its duties in preventing an escalation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday that the country was deploying military units to Libya, where Ankara is supporting the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.

Turkey’s parliament authorized the deployment of troops to Libya on Thursday, following a separate deal on sending military experts and weapons signed into law in December.

He said Turkish soldiers were tasked with “coordination” at a command center.

“The goal of the Turkish armed forces is not to fight, but to ensure a ceasefire in Libya” while supporting the GNA, Erdogan said.

The GNA and Turkey signed security and maritime agreements in November last year, angering Mediterranean countries including Greece and Cyprus who also seek to exploit energy resources in the region.

This article has been adapted from its original source.