Saudi Arabia Intercepts Two Drones Deadly From Yemen

The Arab Coalition has intercepted and destroyed two bomb-laden drones in Yemeni airspace on Wednesday.

The coalition said its air forces initially intercepted one drone, then a few minutes later the bloc announced that it had destroyed a second in Yemeni airspace.

The coalition pointed to an escalation in the militia’s attempts to target civilians.

“We take and implement operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from hostile attacks,” the coalition stressed.