  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Saudi Arabia Intercepts Two Drones Deadly From Yemen

Saudi Arabia Intercepts Two Drones Deadly From Yemen

Published September 1st, 2021 - 07:36 GMT
Two drones targeting Saudi Arabia were destroyed
A picture shows the damaged sign at the entrance of Abha airport in the popular mountain resort of Abha in the southwest of Saudi Arabia on August 31, 2021. A drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport wounded eight people, said the Saudi-led coalition battling Huthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP)
Highlights
Two drones targeting Saudi Arabia were destroyed

The Arab Coalition has intercepted and destroyed two bomb-laden drones in Yemeni airspace on Wednesday. 

Also ReadHouthi Drone Targets Khamis Mushait, Saudi Defence Destroy The Bomb-Laden ObjectHouthi Drone Targets Khamis Mushait, Saudi Defence Destroy The Bomb-Laden Object

The coalition said its air forces initially intercepted one drone, then a few minutes later the bloc announced that it had destroyed a second in Yemeni airspace. 

The coalition pointed to an escalation in the militia’s attempts to target civilians.

“We take and implement operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from hostile attacks,” the coalition stressed.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Saudi ArabiaHouthiArab coalition

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...