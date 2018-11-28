Saudi Arabia Pledges $50 to UNRWA

(Shutterstock)

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center pledged $50 million in aid on Wednesday to the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

The announcement was made at a news conference in the Saudi capital by KSrelief Director Abdullah al-Rabeea.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia provides a financial contribution of USD 50 million through KSrelief to UNRWA in support of the activities in the West Bank & Gaza,” the center said on its Twitter account.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump decided in August to end all funding to UNRWA, dealing a massive blow to its already stretched finances.

More than five million registered Palestinian refugees are eligible to receive support from the agency.

