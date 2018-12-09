Saudi Arabia Seeks to Enhance Relations With Tunisia

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi (R) shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (AFP/File)

Saudi Ambassador to Tunisia Mohamed bin Mahmoud Al-Ali separately called on Tunisian Minister of Development, Investment and International Cooperation Ziad Al-Athari and Tunisian Secretary of State for Internal Trade Samir Beshawal.

In the meetings with Tunisian officials, the Saudi envoy discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

Recently, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Tunisia where he was received by President Beji Caid Essebsi.

“It is impossible that I embark on a tour in North Africa without touching down in Tunisia,” the crown prince told Al Arabiya News Channel. He said both countries would work together on boosting ties in the interests of their people.

The visit was the fourth stop on the Crown Prince’s tour of Arab nations, which has so far taken in Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt.

Talks were also held between the delegations from both countries on developing relations in various fields, and on regional and international issues.

The visit lasted several hours, before Prince Mohammed left the country.

