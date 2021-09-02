  1. Home
Saudi Arabia Sends 2000 Oxygen Tanks to Tunisia

Published September 2nd, 2021 - 10:16 GMT
Oxygen tanks arrived to Tunis
Oxygen tanks provided by France to Tunisia as medical aid to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic are unloaded at the port of Rades on the eastern outskirts of Tunisia's capital Tunis on July 22, 2021. AFP/ File Photo
Oxygen tanks sent from Saudi Arabia to Tunisia to treat COVID-19 patients

A relief plane carrying 2,000 oxygen tanks arrived in the Tunisian capital, Tunis on Wednesday, was sent by Saudi Arabia, to help treat COVID-19 patients.

The aid, which was secured by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), was received by the Kingdom’s ambassador to Tunisia Dr. Abdul Aziz Al-Saqer, Director General of Military Health of the Tunisian Armed Forces Mustapha Ferjani, and Abderraouf Atallah, senior adviser to the president in charge of the permanent secretariat of the National Security Council.

It left from King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, earlier on Wednesday.


Ferjani thanked the Saudi government for the medical aid, adding that the Tunisian people will not forget the Saudi people’s support.

Atallah said the oxygen provided great support to Tunisia in overcoming the pandemic and limiting its spread.

“The various aid allocated by the Kingdom to Tunisia, which included significant quantities of vaccines, medical equipment, and oxygen supplies for hospitals, will advance the Tunisian health system and increase its resilience in the face of the pandemic,” he said.

Al-Sager said that this aid was the latest batch provided by the Kingdom to Tunisia to confront the pandemic as part of an air bridge set up last month.

