Saudi Crown Prince in Argentina for G20 Summit

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz (AFP)

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, arrived in Argentina on Wednesday after leaving Tunisia on the last leg of his Arab tour.



Upon leaving Carthage Presidential Palace, the Crown Prince was seen off by Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



At the Presidential Airport, the Crown Prince was also seen off by Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, and a number of senior officials, it said.









Crown Prince Mohammed will attend the G20 summit in Buenos Aires at the end of this week.



His Arab tour included Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Tunisia.

This article has been adapted from its original source.