Saudi Crown Prince Arrives for Two-day Visit in Egypt

Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz arrives to Egypt (Twitter)

Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia arrives today to begin his two-day visit to Egypt, official spokesman for the presidency Bassam Rady announced.

Rady added that the visit is expected to include a round of talks with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in various fields, as well discussions on political issues of common concern between Cairo and Riyadh.

Meanwhile, Al-Masry Al-Youm Chairman Abdel Moneim Saeed said that the foreign tour of bin Salman is proof that the Jamal Khashoggi murder crisis is over.

“Bin Salman’s foreign tour means the international community is convinced that the crown prince is part of a historic reform that is taking place in Saudi Arabia,” Saeed said during an interview on Sada al-Balad channel on Sunday evening.

The Saudi crown prince is on a tour to several countries including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Britain and the United States.

