Saudi FM in Amman Reaffirms Support for Jordan

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday that the Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, arrived in Amman yesterday carrying a message confirming Saudi Arabia’s stand by Jordan in facing all challenges.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs, Ayman Safadi, received Prince Faisal, who arrived in Jordan to express King Salman bin Abdulaziz’s support for King Abdullah’s steps to protect Jordan and its interests.

حوار أخوي معمق مع وزير خارجية #السعودية الشقيقة @FaisalbinFarhan الذي وصل المملكة أمس حاملًا رسالة إلى جلالة الملك عبدالله الثاني من أخيه خادم الحرمين الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز. أكدنا تضامن المملكتين الشقيقتين في مواجهة جميع التحديات وتطوير العلاقات التاريخية في مختلف المجالات https://t.co/QU42b5oVsB — Ayman Safadi (@AymanHsafadi) April 6, 2021

The two ministers discussed relations between the two countries and collaboration between two neighbouring states, a statement from the Jordanian foreign ministry said.

They also stressed that the security and stability of the two kingdoms were united, and that they stand together in the face of all challenges, the statement said.

The two ministers reviewed developments in the region and ways to deal with them in a way that served common interests and Arab causes and ensures security and stability, the statement added.

Earlier this week, King Salman called King Abdullah affirming Saudi Arabia’s support following the Jordanian government announcement of the arrest of dozens of officials over a case related to the country’s security.

