Saudi FM Discusses Bilateral Relations With US Secretary of State

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed bilateral relations during a phone call on Monday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
During the call, they reviewed strategic relations between Riyadh and Washington and ways to enhance them in all fields.
📞 | Foreign Minister H.H Prince @FaisalbinFarhan receives Phone Call from Ukrainian Foreign Minister, @DmytroKuleba. pic.twitter.com/9gdplTCRsn— Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) August 9, 2021
They also discussed the most prominent developments in the region.
Earlier on Monday, Prince Faisal received a call from his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba where they discussed ways of strengthening joint coordination on regional and international issues, and developing cooperation in various fields.
