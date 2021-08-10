Saudi FM Discusses Bilateral Relations With US Secretary of State

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed bilateral relations during a phone call on Monday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

During the call, they reviewed strategic relations between Riyadh and Washington and ways to enhance them in all fields.

📞 | Foreign Minister H.H Prince @FaisalbinFarhan receives Phone Call from Ukrainian Foreign Minister, @DmytroKuleba. pic.twitter.com/9gdplTCRsn — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) August 9, 2021

They also discussed the most prominent developments in the region.

Earlier on Monday, Prince Faisal received a call from his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba where they discussed ways of strengthening joint coordination on regional and international issues, and developing cooperation in various fields.