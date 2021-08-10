Saudi FM Discusses Bilateral Relations With US Secretary of State

  1. Home
Published August 10th, 2021 - 05:28 GMT
US and Saudi Arabian officials discussed bilateral relations over phone
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tours a lab at the University of Maryland’s A. James Clark School of Engineering before speaking about infrastructure investment, on August 9, 2021, in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Semansky / POOL / AFP)
The diplomats reviewed strategic relations between Riyadh and Washington

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed bilateral relations during a phone call on Monday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

During the call, they reviewed strategic relations between Riyadh and Washington and ways to enhance them in all fields.

They also discussed the most prominent developments in the region.

Earlier on Monday, Prince Faisal received a call from his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba where they discussed ways of strengthening joint coordination on regional and international issues, and developing cooperation in various fields.


