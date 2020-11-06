Saudi-led Coalition Destroys Two Yemeni Drones

  1. Home
Published November 6th, 2020 - 07:14 GMT
A fighter loyal to Yemen's Huthi rebels stands guard during a ceremony marking the birth anniversary of Islam's Prophet Mohammad, known in Arabic as "Mawlid al-Nabawi", in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on October 29, 2020. MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP
Explosive-laden UAVs sent by Houthis in Yemen, says coalition

Saudi-led Arab coalition forces said Friday they destroyed two explosive-laden drones sent by Houthi rebels in Yemen. 

Coalition forces said in a statement that they downed the two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Saudi territory.

The Houthis have not commented on the incident.

The Houthis regularly fire ballistic missiles and drones toward Saudi areas in response to coalition airstrikes on areas held by the rebels.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital, Sana’a.


The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict, which has led to the world’s worst humanitarian crisis as millions remain at risk of starvation.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

