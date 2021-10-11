  1. Home
Saudi-Led Coalition Kill Over 400 Houthis in 118 Strikes Over Yemen

Published October 11th, 2021 - 07:00 GMT
Arab coalition killed 400 Houthis in 4-day attacks
Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels are in a fierce battle to take the oil-rich city of Marib, the target of an eight-month offensive to control the entire north of the country. (Photo by ABDULLAH AL-QADRY / AFP)
Highlights
Saudi-led coalition carries out 118 airstrikes in 96 hours to protect civilians in Al Abdiyah district, spokesman says

Over 400 Houthi members were killed during 4-day airstrikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen's central Marib province, local media stated.

A total of 118 airstrikes were carried out in 96 hours for the protection of civilians in Al Abdiyah district, the Saudi state-run news agency SPA quoted coalition spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki al-Maliki as saying.

In addition, 15 military vehicles belonging to the militia were destroyed, al-Maliki said.


He called on international and unofficial humanitarian organizations to fulfil their responsibilities towards civilians in besieged Al Abdiyah.

Al-Maliki added that air operations carried out by the coalition blocked the Houthis' incursion into the district for 18 days.

The Houthis are yet to comment on the statement.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

