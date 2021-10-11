Saudi-Led Coalition Kill Over 400 Houthis in 118 Strikes Over Yemen

Over 400 Houthi members were killed during 4-day airstrikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen's central Marib province, local media stated.

#BREAKING: Arab coalition says Yemeni prisoner swap in line with #StockholmAgreement, Yemen government to release 681 prisoners, and #Houthis to release 400https://t.co/uclzgdspYa pic.twitter.com/sN5sbkzoWR — Arab News (@arabnews) September 27, 2020

A total of 118 airstrikes were carried out in 96 hours for the protection of civilians in Al Abdiyah district, the Saudi state-run news agency SPA quoted coalition spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki al-Maliki as saying.

In addition, 15 military vehicles belonging to the militia were destroyed, al-Maliki said.



He called on international and unofficial humanitarian organizations to fulfil their responsibilities towards civilians in besieged Al Abdiyah.

Al-Maliki added that air operations carried out by the coalition blocked the Houthis' incursion into the district for 18 days.

The Houthis are yet to comment on the statement.

