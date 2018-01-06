11 princes in Saudi Arabia Arrested for Protesting
File photo of the Saudi flag. (FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP)
Follow >
Click here to add Al Marsad as an alert
Disable alert for Al Marsad,
Click here to add Prince as an alert
Disable alert for Prince,
Click here to add Sabq Marsad as an alert
Disable alert for Sabq Marsad,
Click here to add Slain as an alert
Disable alert for Slain
Eleven Saudi princes have been arrested after they held a rally to protest a royal decision to make princes pay for their electricity and water consumption and refused to leave the royal palace.
The princes also demanded financial compensation for a ruling against one of their cousins, Saudi news site Sabq and Al Marsad reported on Saturday morning.
They were informed that their actions were wrong and that they should vacate the premises, but they refused to comply. A royal order was issued to the Royal Guard to step in and arrest them ahead of legal action, the sites said.
Sources told the sites that the directives had been to treat all citizens, regardless of their status, equally and as per the rules and regulations.
Read more:
- Meet the Man Who is Purging Saudi’s Royalty and Wants a New War with Iran
- Saudi Prince Slain in Gunfight and Other Rumors After Mass Corruption Arrests
This article has been adapted from its original source
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RELATED ARTICLES
- Saudi authorities arrest 11 after busting them with over five MILLION amphetamine pills
- 11 detained for ambush of Saudi prince's convoy in Paris
- Is this the beginning of the Arab Spring in Saudi or just Shia unrest?
- Saudi Arabia Admits For The First Time: 15 of the September 11 Hijackers Were Saudis
- Tea-selling Saudi mother gains Prince’s support