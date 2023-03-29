Scottish Parliament elects Humza Yousaf as PM

  1. Home
Published March 29th, 2023 - 07:03 GMT
(Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)
Yousaf is Muslim and married to a Muslim woman of Palestinian origin, he hails from the state of Punjab and his mother is a Kenyan immigrant.

ALBAWABA - Humza Yousaf officially became the first Muslim Prime Minister of Scotland after being elected by Scottish Parliament and winning the Scottish National Party's (SNP) elections.

SNP announced Monday that Yousaf had become the party's leader after winning 52 percent of votes in party elections. Yousaf succeeded former president Nicola Sturgeon.

Yousaf also won a majority of the votes in the legislature Tuesday.

The new premier had competed with Scottish Conservative Party leader Douglas Ross, Scottish Labor Party leader Anas Sarwar and Scottish Liberal Democratic Party leader Alex Cole Hamilton.

With his accession to premiership in Scotland, Yousaf became the first person from an ethnic minority to hold a senior post in one of the devolved governments of the United Kingdom, and the first Muslim to also lead a major party in the country.

In Scotland, winning the leadership of SNP would pave the way to the newly elected president to become Scotland first minister, commonly known as prime minister.

But before he can be officially declared prime minister, the winning candidate must contest elections in the Scottish Parliament.

