Scottish Parliament elects Humza Yousaf as PM

ALBAWABA - Humza Yousaf officially became the first Muslim Prime Minister of Scotland after being elected by Scottish Parliament and winning the Scottish National Party's (SNP) elections.

SNP announced Monday that Yousaf had become the party's leader after winning 52 percent of votes in party elections. Yousaf succeeded former president Nicola Sturgeon.

Yousaf also won a majority of the votes in the legislature Tuesday.

Humza Yousaf formally becomes first minster after taking the official oath in front of the Lord President of the Court of Session and other senior judges



LIVE ➡https://t.co/qedaVo4LU7 pic.twitter.com/W08g02Dho4 — BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) March 29, 2023

The new premier had competed with Scottish Conservative Party leader Douglas Ross, Scottish Labor Party leader Anas Sarwar and Scottish Liberal Democratic Party leader Alex Cole Hamilton.

BREAKING: Humza Yousaf has now been legally sworn in as Scotland's First Minister pic.twitter.com/gV8ZswEWMo — The National (@ScotNational) March 29, 2023

With his accession to premiership in Scotland, Yousaf became the first person from an ethnic minority to hold a senior post in one of the devolved governments of the United Kingdom, and the first Muslim to also lead a major party in the country.

My family and I spending our first night in Bute House after today's parliamentary vote. A special moment leading my family in prayer in Bute House as is customary after breaking fast together. pic.twitter.com/yjPY1vpJMB — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) March 28, 2023

Yousaf is Muslim and married to a Muslim woman of Palestinian origin. He hails from the state of Punjab and his mother is a Kenyan immigrant.

In Scotland, winning the leadership of SNP would pave the way to the newly elected president to become Scotland first minister, commonly known as prime minister.

But before he can be officially declared prime minister, the winning candidate must contest elections in the Scottish Parliament.