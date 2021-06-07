Senior Intelligence Officer in Iraq Assassinated

Unidentified gunmen killed senior Iraqi intelligence officer, Nebras Abu Ali, in an area east of Iraq’s Baghdad, TV news channel Al-Arabiya reported.

فشل امني جديد في حكومة الكاظمي .. اغتيال ضابط مخابرات في #بغداد pic.twitter.com/SBM7rZhnR6 — قناة العهد (@ahadtv) June 7, 2021

The assassination came after the Iraqi Intelligence Service had foiled multiple operations that were planned against civilians.

No official comment has been made by the country’s authorities.



Earlier in March an intelligence officer was killed in an area west of the Iraqi capital.

The assassinations coincide with the continuation of military operations against Deash, despite its defeat years ago.

#بغداد — إعلام عراقي: اغتيال ضابط كبير في جهاز المخابرات شرقي بغداد — الحدث عاجل (@Alhadath_Brk) June 7, 2021