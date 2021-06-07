  1. Home
  3. Senior Intelligence Officer in Iraq Assassinated

Published June 7th, 2021 - 11:09 GMT
Iraqi intelligence officer, Nebras Abu Ali killed today.
A file photo shows a member of the Iraqi federal police forces stands guard at a checkpoint in Baghdad's Karada district on May 20, 2019. (AFP)
No official comment has been made by the country’s authorities

Unidentified gunmen killed senior Iraqi intelligence officer, Nebras Abu Ali, in an area east of Iraq’s Baghdad, TV news channel Al-Arabiya reported.

The assassination came after the Iraqi Intelligence Service had foiled multiple operations that were planned against civilians.

No official comment has been made by the country’s authorities.


Earlier in March an intelligence officer was killed in an area west of the Iraqi capital.

The assassinations coincide with the continuation of military operations against Deash, despite its defeat years ago.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


